Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

