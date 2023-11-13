Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,520 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

