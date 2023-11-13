Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $393.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

