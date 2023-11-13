Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 11,490 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.