Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

