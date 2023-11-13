Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,973 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 280,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.5% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $118.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

