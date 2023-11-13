Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

