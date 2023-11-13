Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $7.31. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 56,653 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 25.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of -0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,323 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 792,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 474,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 312,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

