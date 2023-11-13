Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 121.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $344.57 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.96.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

