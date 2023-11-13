Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 27.2 %
OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.75.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.