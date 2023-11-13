Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 27.2 %

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.75.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Further Reading

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

