Morgan Stanley Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $7.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,815,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,074,813.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,450 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 213,476 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.