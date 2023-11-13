Morgan Stanley Cuts Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $14.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMCI. BTIG Research cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

