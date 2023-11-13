Morgan Stanley Lowers Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $7.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTKB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.16 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,815,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,074,813.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $773,450 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

