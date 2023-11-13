Morgan Stanley Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $82.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $71.84. 372,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

