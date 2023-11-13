Morgan Stanley Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $19.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Citigroup lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

EYE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 293,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. National Vision has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in National Vision by 64.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $5,530,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 230.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

