Morgan Stanley Trims Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price to $35.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCUS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. 57,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,496. The firm has a market cap of $992.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 312,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

