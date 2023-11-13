Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $10.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.08. 384,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,993. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.