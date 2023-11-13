MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $103.34 million and approximately $303.31 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,095,220,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

