Multichain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

