Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 468.0 %

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

