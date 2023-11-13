Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $52.11 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

