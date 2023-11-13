National Bankshares Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DXT has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.