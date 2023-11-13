National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.18

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $105,741.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National HealthCare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

