Navcoin Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,751.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

