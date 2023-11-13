Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
NM opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
