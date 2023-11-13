Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.28 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $162.28 million and $4.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,878.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00197952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00637033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00456705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00135675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,573,450,720 coins and its circulating supply is 42,910,165,499 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

