Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $31,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.