NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,583,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,902,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 114,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.