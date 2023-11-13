Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,880 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.26% of Nutrien worth $368,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.5 %

NTR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

