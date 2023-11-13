NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $6,035.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,921.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,008.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,295.51 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

