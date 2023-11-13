Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. HashiCorp comprises about 3.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 175,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.22. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,740. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

