Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. NU makes up 11.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.62.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

