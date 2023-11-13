Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $392.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.49 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.