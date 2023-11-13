Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.43

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 19.32%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 49.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

