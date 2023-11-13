ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,592. ON has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.