O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $990.33

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $990.33 and last traded at $990.16, with a volume of 7855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $986.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $928.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 198.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

