OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $53.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

