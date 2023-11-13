Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after purchasing an additional 934,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,932,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.40 on Monday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

