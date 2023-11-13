PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PYPL opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

