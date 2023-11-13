Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.