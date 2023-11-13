Pecaut & CO. Acquires 7,390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,256 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,092,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 759,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.