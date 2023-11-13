Pecaut & CO. Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 494,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.