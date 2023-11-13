Pecaut & CO. Purchases New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

WestRock Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 356,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,017. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.