Pecaut & CO. Reduces Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.44% of Source Capital worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter worth $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $38.80. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,607. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Source Capital Increases Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.