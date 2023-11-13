Pecaut & CO. Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. 1,939,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,409. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

