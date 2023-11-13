Pecaut & CO. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.12% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after buying an additional 886,739 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 533,973 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

