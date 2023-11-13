PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,607. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $360,583 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

