PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 240,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $166.52 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

