PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.