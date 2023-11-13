Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $94,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 216,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,852. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

